Today (Sept. 16), EST Gee unveiled his highly anticipated I Never Felt Nun album. The release is laced with 21 records and contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, MGK, Bryson Tiller, and Jeezy. To keep the momentum going, he revealed a brand new music video for “Backstage Passes,” an early fan-favorite from the project. The freshly released clip directed by Cole Bennett and sees the duo enjoying the superstar treatment. On the track, Harlow handles the opening verse and sets the tone:

I became what you fantasized about becomin’, had to quit sendin’ music out, ’cause somebody f**ked around, leaked somethin’/ Every girl that I mess with know what’s up, but they keep comin’, pretty shirt, at this point, they don’t wanna know the secrets I keep from ’em/ Put your phone down and be somethin’, 25 and you broke (Broke), talkin’ ’bout me on the internet, but you dapped me up when we spoke (Fake)/ I don’t know if I’m genius, but I definitely had a few strokes (Uh), real rap, not jokes (Mmm), dress like I’m at Oakes (Ayy)

I Never Felt Nun follows April’s Last Ones Left, Gee’s joint effort will fellow CMG member 42 Dugg. His most recent solo body of work was last year’s Bigger Than Life or Death, which shorty afterwards led to its sequel, Bigger Than Life or Death, Pt. 2.

Back in May, Harlow liberated his sophomore LP, Come Home the Kids Miss You. It boasted appearances from Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Drake, and Lil Wayne across 15 tracks. The project was a top three success for Harlow on the Billboard 200 thanks to 113,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Be sure to press play on EST Gee’s brand new music video for “Backstage Passes” featuring Jack Harlow down below.