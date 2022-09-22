Just last week, EST Gee unveiled his latest project I Never Felt Nun, a 21-track body of work with additional features from Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy. Yesterday (Sept. 21), he dropped off a new visual from I Never Felt Nun for the opener “Have Mercy,” a 100 Bandz, John Gotitt, and Rizzo8-produced number that does a spectacular job of letting listeners know what to expect on the rest of the album:

“I had to tell her watch her mouth, she say it’s demons on me, now that’s my people died before me, not tryna leave me lonely, just goes to show, if you don’t know something, don’t be speakin’ on it, make sure I’m proper, check my posture, my yeek shouldn’t be showin’, jack of all trades, but nowadays, I work on shootin’ mostly, you heard the story ’bout thе Dada, island, bloody ocean, we bеndin’ corners, servin’ boulders, we brought back the culture…”

Directed by Diesel Films, the accompanying clip for “Have Mercy” brings viewers to EST Gee‘s hometown of Louisville, KY. In addition to noted spots like Indi’s Restaurant and a 24-hour Stop-N-Go, Gee can also be spotted near some slot machines and on the block with his crew.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” EST Gee admitted to feeling survivor’s remorse post-fame and fortune:

“Some of my peoples died, you feel me? Some of my n**gas went to jail — still fight cases. And it’s like, it’s getting to the good part, and some of these n**gas ain’t gone see it … And then I’m like, ‘Why I’m the one?’ It’s a lot of them, you feel me? And these n**gas is proper … I feel like I’m blessed to be in the position because I’ma do what I’m supposed to.”

Press play on “Have Mercy” below.