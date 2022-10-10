Currently, Lil Baby is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming It’s Only Me album, which is set to make landfall this Friday, Oct. 14. Fans can expect appearances on the album from names like Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, and Pooh Shiesty.

Today (Oct 10), the Grammy-nominated emcee returns to drop off one more preview from the project, a brand new track and video titled “Heyy.” The freshly released Ivan Berrios-directed clip sees the “Yes Indeed” rapper counting up all of his money while being surrounded by beautiful women. On the track, Lil Baby spits some bars about dealing with a shaky relationship:

My favorite b**tch just cut me off and she won’t even tell me the reason, it’s probably one of her messy hating a** friends being evil/ I ain’t stressing ’bout it, she’ll come around when she want me to eat it up/ Soft stroke, fast stroke, grinding, I’m a real pleaser

The upcoming 23-track album will follow 2020’s successful My Turn LP, which featured Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez across 20 tracks. My Turn went onto grab the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 197,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Shortly afterwards, he circled back to reveal the deluxe edition, adding on hits like “We Paid” and the Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture.”

In additional exciting news, Lil Baby was recently honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music in Action Awards Gala, hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition. He also received an RIAA Diamond certification last month for his “Drip Too Hard” collaboration with Gunna.

Be sure to press play on Lil Baby’s brand new “Heyy” music video down below.