On Sept. 22, Lil Baby will be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music in Action Awards Gala, hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition. The award is to honor his ongoing efforts to fight for social justice not only through his art, but with his actions outside the music industry as well. The forthcoming gala serves to “celebrate artists, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, activists, and companies that have utilized their platforms to effect social change over the past year,” according to BMAC.

Recently, Lil Baby hosted his third annual “Back to School Fest” at Atlanta’s West End Mall. He also previously established the $150,000 My Turn scholarship program for students at his former high school and worked with Atlanta restaurateur Lemont Bradley to offer 100 jobs to young adults.

“The BMAC Music In Action Awards are the only awards of its kind in the music industry,” said Caron Veazey, Black Music Action Coalition co-founder and co-chair, in a statement about the forthcoming event. “It is a feel-great event where we come together not to celebrate our own individual accomplishments, but to celebrate what the honorees have given to, and done for, others. The road we have all been driving on toward racial and social justice has been long, it’s been uphill, and it definitely has not been easy. So to take an evening out to shine a light on those who have given of themselves to make a way for someone else, is a welcome rest stop on the freeway to equality.”

In additional exciting news, Lil Baby’s “Drip Too Hard” collaboration with Gunna just received an RIAA Diamond certification earlier this week. The exciting news also came paired with Lil Baby’s announcement about his forthcoming It’s Only Me album, which is officially making landfall on Oct. 14.