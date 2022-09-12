Grammy-nominated rappers Lil Baby and Gunna have another major accomplishment under their belt thanks to a shiny new RIAA Diamond certification for their “Drip Too Hard” collaboration, announced today (Sept. 12). The smash hit was released back in 2018 and has since garnered over 345 million music video views, over 4 billion worldwide streams, and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Drip Too Hard” joins only 85 other songs in history that have also received the prestigious Diamond certification.

The exciting news comes paired with Lil Baby’s announcement about his forthcoming It’s Only Me album, which is officially making landfall on Oct. 14. He has dropped off a handful of singles this year, including “In A Minute,” “Frozen,” “U-Digg,” and “Detox.” Last month, he also shared his recent Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

Lil Baby released his sophomore studio LP My Turn back in 2020, which boasted features from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez across 20 tracks. The project went onto grab the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 197,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Shortly afterwards, he circled back to reveal the deluxe edition, adding on hits like “We Paid” and the Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture.”

Last year saw Gunna release his third studio LP DS4EVER, which contained 20 tracks and additional appearances from Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Chlöe Bailey, Nechie, Chris Brown, Young Bleu, Future, and Roddy Ricch. The project quickly became the Atlanta rapper’s most successful project, landing at the top of the Billboard 200 with 150,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week out.