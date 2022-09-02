We have officially entered into Lil Baby season. Last week, fans were able to tune into the Atlanta star’s new documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, which gives viewers a deep dive into the rapper’s life and career thus far. Following recent loose drops like “In A Minute,” “Frozen,” and “U-Digg,” Lil Baby returns with a new single titled “Detox,” which presumably serves as confirmation that a new album is on the way.

It’s been two years since Lil Baby released his sophomore studio LP My Turn, which contained 20 songs and additional features from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez. The project was both critically and commercially acclaimed, landing Lil Baby his first number one placement on the Billboard 200 thanks to 197,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. A deluxe edition of the four-times Platinum effort arrived months later, adding on seven cuts — including the runaway hits “We Paid” and the Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture.”

Last year, Lil Baby teamed up with fellow hip hop frontrunner Lil Durk for the joint album The Voice of the Heroes, complete with collaborations alongside Thug, Meek Mill, Future, and Rod Wave. Unsurprisingly, The Voice of the Heroes also topped the aforementioned chart with 150,000 album-equivalent units. It also earned both parties a Platinum plaque.

Outside of his own work, Lil Baby has quickly become was of the most sought after featured artist across genres. Since The Voice of the Heroes made landfall, he has appeared on songs like H.E.R.’s “Find A Way,” EST Gee’s “5500 Degrees,” Meek Mill’s “Sharing Locations,” Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” Drake’s “Girls Want Girls,” Nardo Wick’s “Me Or Sum,” Nicki Minaj’s “Do We Have A Problem?,” Ed Sheeran’s “2step (Remix),” and DJ Khaled‘s “BIG TIME.” Press play on “Detox” below.