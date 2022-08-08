Lil Baby decked out Atlanta’s West End Mall for an event to remember!

As students head back to school in his hometown of Atlanta, the 27-year-old emcee teamed up with Goodr to provide 3,000 local kids with a day that was filled with music, games, carnival rides, free food, backpacks, school supplies and free haircuts.

Goodr, which is a sustainable food surplus management platform using technology to reduce food waste and combat hunger, expressed its excitement to work alongside the “Drip Too Hard” rapper once again to bring joy to area kids in the city that helped raise him.

“We are grateful to Lil Baby for his continued resolution to giving back to his community,” said Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe. “It is an honor to continually team up with such a household name to relieve some of the ongoing financial burden people are facing.”

From the very beginning, Lil Baby has never shied away from his work as a philanthropist. As previously reported by REVOLT, the “We Paid” lyricist recently teamed up with local prominent business owner Lemont Bradley to hire 100 people under the age of 21 throughout the city of Atlanta.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” said both Lil Baby and Bradley in a joint statement of the news. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

Furthermore, both Lil Baby and Bradley said they “are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy,” while also working toward “lowering the city’s crime rate.”

All children in attendance at Sunday’s (Aug. 7) back-to-school event were treated to free goodies from Foot Locker, including new shoes and clothes.