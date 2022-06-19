Yesterday (June 18) Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, who is not a stranger to giving back to the community, teamed up with Slutty Vegan to offer free burgers to all dads in honor of Father’s Day.

Every father figure including fathers, stepfathers, and grandfathers had the opportunity to pick up a free Fussy Hussy Burger with fries at Slutty Vegan’s Jonesboro location in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Fussy Hussy Burger is a giant burger for pickle lovers. It is made with a Hawaiian bun and includes a plant-based patty with lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, vegan cheese, and lots of pickles. All these ingredients are topped with the restaurant’s signature Slut Sauce.

The popular Black-owned plant-based burger restaurant chain, posted to their Instagram account, “A HUGE thank you to @LILBABY for sponsoring FREE Slutty Vegan for EVERY FATHER in the city, Today, 6/18, 12NOON until Sold Out, at our Slutty Vegan JONESBORO Location! [Emotional face emoji, prayer hands emoji and raising hands emoji].”

“If you’re a Father or Stepfather, Grandfather or Pops, Dad or Daddy, leave your wallets at home & come get your Free Fussy Hussy burger & fries! [Stuck out tongue emoji and prayer hands emoji]. [Location emoji] 164 N McDonough St Jonesboro, GA. [Red dot emoji] While Supplies Last, [Red dot emoji]” the post continued.

The restaurant is known as a favorite among Atlanta celebrities. A few months ago, Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole announced that the restaurant will be opening its newest location in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood.

Lil Baby recently premiered his documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby at Tribeca Film Festival. The story highlights the rapper’s transformation from local Atlanta hustler to one of the biggest names in hip-hop with years of never-before-seen footage.