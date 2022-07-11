A fan was almost injured after attempting to bombard Lil Baby during a performance at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival. The rapper performed his 2020 single, “On Me,” and the concertgoer presumably hoped to get an up-close and personal interaction with Baby. But as soon as the unnamed man stepped foot on the stage, the security guards quickly responded and tossed him into the front barricade.

The Atlanta native was clearly taken aback and paused the show to provide a wellness check. He walked to the end of the stage and asked, “You alright?” After receiving confirmation that everything was good, the 4PF head honcho moved on to his rendition of “We Paid.” The entire ordeal was caught on the video below and shortly began circulating on the internet.

Lil Baby fan goes AIRBORNE ! pic.twitter.com/uVYwxewOwm — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 10, 2022

Lil Baby went to go check on the fan his security speared off stage pic.twitter.com/GjJRFuNG8A — 👨🏾‍💻💫 (@lowlifejoe_) July 10, 2022

The Openair Frauenfeld Festival included performances by J. Cole, Tyler, The Creator, ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Polo G, and more. Roddy Ricch also performed at the Switzerland festival and began trending on Twitter after kicking a fan rushing toward him on the stage.

In the video below, you see the Compton native performing his breakthrough single “The Box” as security guards rush to the fan on stage. Ricch got flustered for a moment but quickly resumed his performance.

Roddy Ricch kicks a fan during his performance in Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/MTjvGlO005 — hy (@TheMindOfHY) July 8, 2022

Lil Baby joins a list of rappers who had interactions with overzealous fans during live performances in recent weeks. Millions of fans admire Baby, including a YouTube rapper who describes himself as the “white Lil Baby” in a song titled “Cap Freestyle.” Lil Man J rapped, “Trying to be Black; I’m as white as can be / I’m the white Lil Baby, no one harder than me.” Lil Baby was seemingly unimpressed when he responded, “Is this a joke, or [is] he serious?” Some social media users praised him meanwhile others blasted his impersonation of the beloved rapper. What do you think?