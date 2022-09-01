Currently, fans of Lil Baby are tuning in to Amazon Prime to watch his documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. Directed by Karam Gill, Untrapped takes viewers into the life and career of the 4PF rapper, from his initial upbringing to his massive success in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also features additional commentary from many of Lil Baby’s peers, including Quality Control heads Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Drake, Young Thug, and Gunna, the last two of whom are currently in the midst of a legal battle against RICO charges.

A couple of days prior to Untrapped‘s widespread release, Lil Baby hosted a premiere screening in Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station, along with a star-studded after-party at Bowlero. Prior to the event, Lil Baby, Coach K, and other members of QC met with Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams to discuss various matters surrounding the importance of politics and the Black community.

In a video that has begun making rounds on the internet this week, Lil Baby could be heard expressing his interest in learning more about “what’s really going on.” Abrams then responds by explaining why education on local leadership is integral to the overall picture:

“We understand the mayor and we understand the president. They get away with so much because most of us don’t learn about the state. The state gets the money from the federal government. And it’s the state that decides how much money makes it to the local governments. How much the mayor gets.”

Abrams then continues by requesting Lil Baby’s help in teaching people more about the position that she’s currently running for:

“A big part of this is making sure people understand why the governor matters. The governor’s the one who’s gonna make the decision.”

Check out the aforementioned clip of the meeting below. If you’re unfamiliar with Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, you can learn more about that here.