Today (Aug. 5), genre-fusing rapper Trippie Redd returns with a new single titled “Big 14.” Boasting assists from Offset and Moneybagg Yo, “Big 14” also arrives with a Nolan Riddle-directed video that takes fans to a rooftop that the three are chillin’ on for the day. On the new track, Redd handles the opening verse as he becomes one with the eerie 808s provided by Honorable C.N.O.T.E.:

Don’t come outside, we send them killers at your door (Door), huh, yeah (Yeah), talk down on the gang, lil’ b**ch, we slice your throat (Slice), huh, yeah/ Brand new Wraith, it got the cloth, look like a ghost (Cloth), huh, yeah (Woo), on the yacht, let’s have a toast ’cause I’m the G.O.A.T. (Yeah), huh, yeah (Yeah)/ I just spent like thirty thousand on some clothes (Clothes), yeah (Ayy, thirty), and just made a hundred thousand for a show (Show), yeah (Yeah, hey) with them slimes, you know them n***as wipe your nose (Slime)

Redd is also currently on tour supporting select dates of Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour” and will be taking the stage at Rolling Loud Toronto and Summer Sky Vol. 1 in September. Last August saw Redd liberating his fourth studio LP Trip At Knight, which contained 18 songs and a wealth of contributions from SoFaygo, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Polo G, Lil Durk, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and Babyface Ray. Trip At Knight quickly landed Redd at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 81,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Trippie Redd’s brand new music video for “Big 14” featuring Offset and Moneybagg Yo down below.