Next month, Rob Bank$ will officially drop his forthcoming album. He surprised fans with a creative and cryptic trailer that features a reporter delivering the news. As an appetizer before the big drop, Robb linked up with none other than Trippie Redd to deliver his latest collaboration visual. In the freshly released lyric video for “It’s Lifted,” fans are able to witness the chemistry between the duo in the studio as they fire off their bars:

Two in the cup, three in the cup, four in the cup, four in the cut, half a O in a blunt/ Roll out one pound and we smokin’ jokes up, knows that yo’ bitch, but I don’t give a fuck/ She know you the opps, one dick in her gut, you ready or not, my choppa gon’ bust and I’m knowing it’s up

So far this year, Robb Bank$ has shared a sole track titled “SHOOTOUT.” He dropped off cuts like “Flo Milli Shit (Freestyle),” “Hoe Plzzz,” and a whole EP titled FEW PILLZ last year, but his last full-length project was 2020’s Tha Leak 2 project.

Back in December, Trippie Redd shared his Hate Is Dead mixtape, which arrived with nine tracks and a couple of assists from K Suave and Zello Ocho. This past August saw Trippie Redd liberating his fourth studio LP Trip At Knight, which contained 18 songs and a wealth of contributions from SoFaygo, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Polo G, Lil Durk, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and Babyface Ray. Trip At Knight quickly landed Trippie at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 81,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Robb Bank$ brand new music video for “It’s Lifted” featuring Trippie Redd down below.