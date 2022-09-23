Photo: “The World Is Yours To Take” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.23.2022

Today (Sept. 21), Grammy Award-winning rapper and philanthropist Lil Baby dropped off his latest single, “The World Is Yours To Take.” The new release arrived in partnership with Budweiser and is set to appear on the first-ever official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack. On the song, Lil Baby spits some bars about chasing greatness over a sample of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears For Fears:

I’m by far one of the hardest workers, real firm believer in practice make perfect/ You can gather all the water, stay thirsty, took a lot to get us here, we broke curses/ Kill or be killed, the field show no mercy, losers just lose while winners get worshiped/ I came here for fun, let’s get turnt up, somebody pass me a Budweiser, a cold one/ I wanna rule the world, I can’t hold you, hell of a life, I feel like I’m chosen/ Head on tight, I feel like I’m focused, I ain’t ever satisfied, I want more

“My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack is a special one for me,” said Lil Baby via press release about the inspiring collaboration. “It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next. When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you.”

In additional exciting news, Lil Baby also was recently honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music in Action Awards Gala, hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition.

Be sure to press play on Lil Baby’s brand new “The World Is Yours To Take” track down below.

