For the past few years, we have seen some amazing talent make their arrivals and one thing we all know and can agree on — hard work does not go unnoticed. Jacksonville, FL artist Nardo Wick is one of the few whose applying some serious pressure this early in his music career. Coming out the gate with a hit record like “Who Want Smoke??” and assembling a star-studded remix with Lil Durk, G Herbo and 21 Savage, Nardo Wick has shown his hand and let the world know he is HERE. Although he’s only 20 years old, the Wickman is up for the task and it shows in his work ethic. Today (July 22), Nardo gifts fans with the release of his new Who Is Nardo Wick?? deluxe album.

finna be on timin da whole night nardo wick droppin — jdot (@wrd2jdot) July 21, 2022

Serving as the follow up to his Nardo Wick’s highly anticipated debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? last year, Who Is Nardo Wick?? deluxe is just as hard-hitting — if not more. The top-notch production, along with the catchy hooks and memorable bars, played a huge part in the success as the first release. With this in mind, the sophomore effort follows suit accordingly. Some may even prefer the sequel over the original version, but it is truly a win either way.

Who Is Nardo Wick?? deluxe comes shortly after the Rising Star impressed fans with his 2022 XXL Freshman Cypher alongside Big30, KenTheMan and Big Scarr. The 20-year-old rhymer also just linked up with Scarr for his new song “Yeah Woah,” which he gave the visual treatment on Monday (July 18). Nardo is also getting ready to hit the road with Lil Durk. Durkio announced that starting in September he would embark on The 7220 Deluxe Tour.

Check out Who Is Nardo Wick?? deluxe now.