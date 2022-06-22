This Friday (June 24), Lil Durk will unveil the deluxe edition of his latest album 7220. To get fans prepared, the Chicago star liberates a new single titled “Did Shit To Me,” a DJ Bandz-produced offering that features fellow OTF member Doodie Lo. The track sees the two Illinois rappers keeping it real about street life, current wealth, and more:

“I hate niggas be on they homie ass and they ain’t even gon’ slide, I had a prep talk with a baby threat and I told him keep his iron, I had court today, told my lawyer, ‘Fuck that case,’ I’m tired, they locked bro up for three guns even though lil’ bro had said, ‘They mine,’ I need Boona home, only nigga I know that speak his mind, I told bro, ‘I need to get back,’ he say, ‘Get back come with time,’ I ain’t duckin’ shit, I done seen thе main opp keep cryin’, had to switch the whip, shown my Hellcat logo, I went livе, I don’t be trustin’ shit…”

“Did Shit To Me” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of go-to director Jerry Production. The clip gives viewers a glimpse into the OTF lifestyle, complete with shots of Durk and Doodie showing off fly threads, flashy jewelry, and high-end cars. Elsewhere, the artists turn up in what looks like a studio session with their crew.

7220 first made landfall back in March, complete with 17 songs and additional features from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. The album became both Lil Durk‘s second number one album (behind The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Baby) and first number one as a solo artist thanks to 120,500 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. 7220 has also since earned a Gold certification. Press play on “Did Shit To Me” below.