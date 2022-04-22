Today (April 22), Tay Keith unveils a dope new single titled “Lights Off,” which sees contributions from current rap frontrunners Gunna and Lil Durk. With additional production assistance from Mike Dean, the track sees the artists boasting about their lavish, rockstar lifestyles:

“Look at how far we made it, I told ’em they thought I was crazy, young Gunna been hot, I jumped in the spot and got raided, I custom the watch, two-tone the Prezi and Elliot made it, these cubans, it look like it’s faded, we can’t do the minimum wages, I’m a big dawg, money tall like King Kong, heard them millions talk, went and bought me three phones, rockin’ VLONE, told the hoe, ‘Leave me VLONE’…”

Back in January, Tay Keith reconnected with longtime collaborator BlocBoy JB for the mixtape Bacc 2 Da Bloc, which contained 15 songs and additional contributions from EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, Co Cash, and SpotemGottem. Prior to that, he teamed up with Fast Cash Boyz and Lil Juice for Fxck The Cash Up and Warning Shots, respectively.

Outside of the aforementioned joint efforts, the Memphis beatsmith currently stands as one of the most sought after producers in hip hop. Over the past couple of years alone, Tay Keith has contributed his talents to songs like City Girls’ “City On Lock,” Yo Gotti’s “Recession Proof,” Lil Nas X’s “HOLIDAY,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Movie,” French Montana’s “Fraud,” Lil Wayne’s “Kam,” DJ Khaled’s “EVERY CHANCE I GET,” Meek Mill’s “We Slide,” Moneybagg Yo’s “Wat Be Wrong??,” and Bobby Shmurda’s “Shmoney.” A proud graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in media management, Keith was also given an honorary professor title from his alma matter last fall — a photo from that period shows him holding up a certificate commemorating the well-deserved achievement:

Im really a professor now🔥 https://t.co/xYgFz8kX8B — Tay Keith #LightsOff 4/22 (@taykeith) September 30, 2021

Press play on “Lights Off” below.