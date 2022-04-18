Gunna has has hit on hi hands with “Banking On Me,” and over the weekend, he shared another official performance of the track on his YouTube channel for fans to enjoy. Being the latest to grace the Saturday Night Live stage, the new rendition sees Gunna effortlessly delivering the already viral hook with ease:

She bankin’ on me, I’m the bank (Bank) I smack her, she love to get spanked (Get spanked) I tackle her, bitch love to wrestle (To wrestle)/ Young bachelor, we love to play (Play) sun come out when I move the drapes (Drapes)/ Know my mood when I grab your waist (Waist), know you fuckin’ a man that’s made (Made man, hey)

In addition to the performance, Gunna also decided to show off some comedic chops in a skit alongside Pete Davidson, Simon Rexx, and Chris Redd titled “Short-Ass Movies,” which saw the artists making light of films that clock in under a couple of hours.

Last year saw Gunna release his third studio LP DS4EVER, which contained 20 tracks and additional appearances from Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Chlöe Bailey, Nechie, Chris Brown, Young Bleu, Future, and Roddy Ricch. The project quickly became the Atlanta rapper’s best to date, landing at the top of the Billboard 200 with 150,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week out. Since then, Gunna has continued to remain white-hot as a featured artist, appearing on songs like Cordae’s “Today,” Yung Kayo’s “Everything New,” Yeat’s “Rackz Got Më,” DDG’s “Elon Musk,” Lil Durk’s “What Happened To Virgil,” NIGO and Pharrell Williams’ “Functional Addict,” and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Die In California.” Gunna was also a major factor in the creation of the YSL compilation LP Slime Language 2 back in 2021.

Be sure to press play on Gunna’s “Banking On Me” live performance.