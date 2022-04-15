Today (April 15), Bas dropped off a “summer pack to lift the spirits” with [BUMP] Pick Me Up. Equipped with 4 records in total, the EP has some solid features that include J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Gunna, Lil Tjay, and Galimatias. He paired the release with a brand new visual for “Admire Her,” the Gunna-assisted catchy cut that reminds fellas to praise their woman:

I’m in my bag, I roll up a sack, and pull up beside of her, follow the passion, she hit the gas and put out the fire, you know/ The shit in the past, she movin’ right past, you gotta admire her, yeah Gotta admire her, yeah, gotta admire her/ I’m not with the act, I pull out my cash/ My n***as’ll find out, I double my bag, and doublin’ back, I gotta go find her

In terms of other recent collabs, Bas joined Price and Wyclef Jean for their “Selfish” collab single, and also tapped in with The Hics once again for “Smoke From Fire.” He also used his voice and influence to speak on topics important to him as he hosted Dreamville’s podcast, The Messenger, which will help share a story about the fight for freedom in Uganda. Back in July, Bas linked up with J. Cole and Lil TJay for “The Jackie.”

Gunna’s most recent project DS4EVER made landfall a few weeks ago with 20 cuts and additional assists from Drake, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Chlöe Bailey, Lil Baby, and more. The project stands to be his biggest to date, landing at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 150,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Just before Valentine’s Day came to a close, Gunna unveiled his latest visual for “you & me,” a romantic collaboration alongside Chlöe Bailey.

Be sure to press play on Bas’ brand new music video “Admire Her” featuring Gunna down below.