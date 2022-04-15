At this point, it is safe to say that we are going to have a pretty lit summer this year — judging from the music releases alone. Dreamville season is just getting started. If you thought that the surprise D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape that J. Cole’s label dropped off at the end of last month was impressive, wait until you see what the roster has in store for us in the near future. Earlier this week, R&B sensation Ari Lennox confirmed that her highly anticipated sophomore album will be arriving this summer, sending fans into automatic excitement. “It’s giving summer,” she teased on Twitter when faced with an inquiry about the unnamed project. Today (Apr 15), Bas serves up a quick appetizer with his new EP [BUMP] Pick Me Up.

are you willing ? are you able ? are you committed ? — Bas (@Bas) April 9, 2022

While being part of one of the greatest record labels we’ve seen, Bas has put in overtime to prove himself and his individual value as a lyricist. His debut album Last Winter (released back in 2014) set the tone and through the years, more and more people started to see what was up with him. To circle back to the earlier statement that it is officially Dreamville season, the Dreamville Fest was the start of what’s to come. With all of the pieces to the puzzle coming together, Bas and the rest of the collective are doing what needs to be done for our own pleasure.

Equipped with 4 records in total, Bas’ [BUMP] Pick Me Up has some solid features that include J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Gunna, Lil Tjay, and Galimatias. Although the Queens rapper might still be overlooked by some, this quick four piece with lemon pepper will surely wake those up who’s been snoozing this entire time. Check it out now!

<div style=”position: relative; padding-bottom: 100%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%;”><iframe src=”https://embed.tidal.com/albums/224839118?layout=gridify” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen style=”position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 1px; min-height: 100%; margin: 0 auto;”></iframe></div>