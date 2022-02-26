Snootie Wild, the Memphis rapper best known for his songs “Yayo” and “Made Me” has passed away, according to an Instagram post on his official account. He was 36.

On Saturday (Feb. 26), a photo of Snootie, born LePreston Porter, was published on Instagram along with a caption below that reads “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life.”

Several hip hop artists have reacted to Snootie’s passing including Gangsta Boo who commented “sad” beneath the IG photo, and Pastor Troy who wrote “God Bless, G.” Houston rapper Trae tha Truth commented “Damn G…. Shit Weak.”

DJ Paul was one of the first artists to speak out about Snootie’s death in an Instagram tribute dedicated to his “friend.” Below a video clip of their 2015 collaboration “Gimme back My Dope” (Remix) DJ Paul wrote:

”Rest up Young G. I’ll never forget how I met Snootie Wild. At the time we wasnt on best terms with his label, now we’re back friends how it should’ve always been but back to the story… my group Three 6 Mafia was shooting a video on their side of town and Snootie & his crew pulled up bout 4 cars deep. We thought it was bout to go down so we prepared but instead he got out and shared up wit me. We was guys ever since which led to this song and more.”

Snootie’s breakout project was his 2014 EP Go Mode. It featured the hit singles “Made Me” feat K Camp and “Yayo” feat. Yo Gotti. The latter has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In January he teased two songs on his Instagram. The first is titled “The Protege,” and appears to feature his son Lil Snootie. The second song is called “Respect.” “They might not like it, but they going to respect it … “Respect” #TeamYayo #NewMusic #DroppinSoon,” Snootie wrote in the caption below a preview of the song.

On Friday (Feb. 25), multiple reports claimed Snootie was shot in the neck and had succumbed to his injuries. However, his family released a statement on his Instagram account, stating: “Snootie is not DEAD! But he is fighting for his life. Out of respect for the family, please refrain from sharing anything that is not communicated through his official accounts. Thank you.”

REVOLT has reached out to Snootie’s team and the Houston Police Department for more details on the matter. We will update this article with any new information we receive.

Check out Snootie’s Instagram post below: