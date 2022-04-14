Gunna’s advice to upcoming artist: “you shouldn’t say fuck the labels.” The Atlanta rapper joined LeBron James on “The Shop” with some advice that might contradict what other artists say when it comes to navigating the rap game.

The “DS4EVER” hitmaker explains how one’s mindset plays a huge role when it comes to dealing with major music labels.

“You shouldn’t say fuck the labels cause they taking a chance on you,” he said. “When they give you money, they taking the risk too. It’s up to you to really make this money back and go make more money, and like for like all like the young artists who are coming up like I wanna tell them just like man don’t look at it as like it’s a bad deal. You not getting what you want in the beginning because it can always get better.”

As he sat alongside fellow rapper Rick Ross, LeBron, A’Ja Wilson and Steve Stoute, Gunna challenged what a lot of artists might say when it comes to the ins and outs of the industry.

“Some people be like ‘well fuck the labels we don’t need labels,’ but these like really business partners how I look at it,” he continued.

Gunna also refers to himself as the “contract killer,” noting that when “you give me the contract, I’m gonna kill it, and then in another contract, it’s my terms and conditions now.”

Staying on the topic of titles he’s given himself, the “Pushin P” emcee doubled down on the fact that he coined the term “drip,” and that he is now the “King of Drip.”

“Drip came from me trying to use another word instead of swag,” shared the 28-year-old lyricist. “Cause we used to be swagged and you used to have flave, too. You used to even say swayor, like swag and flavor. You had to know. If you know, you know.”