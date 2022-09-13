Last night (Sept. 12), Burna Boy appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform a lively rendition of his latest hit single “Last Last,” a Toni Braxton-sampled effort that’s become a mainstay on charts around the world. With the aid of his backing band, the Nigerian star gave viewers a small taste of what to expect the next time he touches the big stage.

In addition to his short set, Burna Boy also sat down with Fallon to speak on a variety of topics, including the aforementioned single and his latest body of work Love, Damini. At one point, he even explained to the audience where his now-iconic name was derived from:

“This is weird, but I used to draw comic books and stuff (laughs). I know I don’t look like it, but yeah, I used to draw comic books and, like, copy different Spider-Mans and Supermans, I would just draw it. And then, at a point, I wanted my own. I wanted to be my own superhero, where I could draw me as a superhero, you know, with a cape and all that. So, I was tryna come up with a name and all I could think of was Burna Boy (laughs).”

Love, Damini was released back in July with 19 tracks and additional features from Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Vict0ny, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, and Khalid. The album was both a critical and commercial success, landing both within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and at the number two position on the UK Albums chart. In addition to “Last Last,” Love, Damini also boasted well-received drops like “For My Hand” and “Kilometre.”

Check out Burna Boy’s appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” below. If you missed it, you can stream Love, Damini in full here.