Over the weekend, Burna Boy blessed fans his sixth studio LP Love, Damini, which comes with 19 songs and appearances from J Balvin, J Hus, Khalid, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, and more. The Nigerian star returned last night (July 10) with a brand new video for “Vanilla” from the album. In the visual, Burna spends a day in his vibrant neighborhood as he connects with the people, visits some local shops, and delivers his lyrics:

Falila say: ‘Make her come, come,’ she give me vanilla, make her chop, chop, chop/ Then her padi jamilah wey carry bum, bum, come dey make my medulla dey malfunction (Ye)/ Falila say: ‘Make her come, come,’ she give me vanilla, make her chop, chop, chop/ Then her padi jamilah wey carry bum, bum, come dey make my medulla dey malfunction (Ye)

Abi o ja, baby won ja, see as you fine like mami water, just because you fine likе Yemoja o/ Ti n ba gbe si e lara yе ma sa o, now she don dey call me daddy o/ Love it when she’s calling me Alhaji o, ki la ju ki la ri o, all over the world wo n wa me o and I no dey carry last, even though sey I dey try relax

Love, Damini follows his critically acclaimed 2020 album, Twice as Tall. That project included features from Youssou N’Dour, Naughty By Nature, Chris Martin, and Stormzy across 15 tracks.

Burna Boy also took a moment to leave a note for his fans about Love, Damani. “I want you to listen to this and feel like it’s a roller coaster ride,” he writes in his album credits. “Catch a vibe, buss a whine, party like it’s your birthday, or even grab a tissue. I’ve got you, always.”

Be sure to press play on Burna Boy’s brand new music video for “Vanilla” down below.