Burna Boy is coming to a city near you. Shortly after his record-setting, sold-out debut at Madison Square Garden, Grammy Award winning singer announced on Monday (May 16) that he is set to hit the road for his “Love, Damini Tour” this summer.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, July 17 in Barbados for the city’s Bridgetown Festival. Burna will then head over to the states starting on Thursday, July 21 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater in Detroit, and making stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Montreal and more before the tour concludes at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, July 31.

The tour announcement follows the Nigerian artist’s main stage performance at the Billboard Music Awards where he performed two songs which includes his latest single “Last Last” & “Kilometre” from his recently announced album, Love, Damini, which is set to be released on June 30 right in time for his 31st birthday.

Tickets for the “Love, Damini Tour” go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets which began today (May 17) at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, May 19 at 10 p.m. local time. For complete presale details you can visit https://www.citientertainment.com/landing/burna_boy_2022.

Aside from the recently announced tour dates, Burna Boy is on the line up as one of the many artists that will be performing at Hot 97’s 2022 “Summer Jam” at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, June 12 in addition to festival appearances which includes the Glastonbury Festival on Wednesday, June 22 in England.

See the list of dates and locations for the “Love, Damini tour” below: