Burna Boy closed out the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas with a debut performance on Sunday (May 15).

The Afro-fusion singer was introduced by singer Giveon and started off his performance with his new single “Last Last.” Then, with the help of a drumline band he broke into his hit song Kilometre. The crowd went crazy and couldn’t stay in their seats.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” samples Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” He recently shared a self-directed music video for the single. The clip was shot at his home, including other hand-picked locations. In the song Burna Boy reflects on his past relationships before ultimately concluding everything will be okay.

Burna Boy first debuted “Last Last” at New York’s Madison Square Garden last month (April 28), where he became the first Nigerian artist to headline a concert at the arena. During the show, he revealed the song will appear on his forthcoming album titled, Love, Damini. According to a press release, the new album “is set to release for his 31st birthday,” which is July 2.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Burna Boy mentioned that his album is particularly personal to him. “That’s how I like to sign all my letters, because I didn’t know the proper [signoff],” he said.

“It’s a bit personal [because] it’s bringing you into my head on my birthday, when you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time. You reflect and then you get as lit as possible. Then you sleep and wake up and reflect again. I’m reflecting on everything, what I’m doing and what’s happening where I’m from. Where I’m from is a part of where I’m going,” Burna Boy added.

Here’s a video of Burna Boy’s full performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards: