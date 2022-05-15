Tonight (May 15), Grammy-winning singer Maxwell gave a crowd-pleasing tribute to Michael Jackson for the 40th anniversary of the Thriller album at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Maxwell sang Jackson’s “The Lady in My Life” for his tribute. The song was released on the history-making 1982 Thriller album. The “Whenever Wherever Whatever” singer sported a bedazzled blazer and glove — a signature look that the late King of Pop is fondly remembered for wearing.

He ended the tribute by saying, “We love you Michael Jackson.”

Yesterday (May 14), the “Pretty Wings” singer shared his excitement with a tweet that read, “Check me out tomorrow performing one of the most beautiful ballads, “The Lady in My Life” honoring the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Thriller on the @bbmas tomorrow at 8pm et/5pm pt on @nbc & @peacocktv.”

The show was broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs. The mogul also executive produced the show.

Fans on Twitter raved about Maxwell’s rendention with tweets like, “What a sensational performance by @_MAXWELL_.We love you MJ!! #BBMAs b #Thriller40″ and “Maxwell brought back the afro and I love it! #BBMAs.”

Other fans wished for more. “I wanted Maxwell to sing ‘Billie Jean,'” another added.

“‘Thriller’ tribute without ‘Thriller’? @BBMAs Really? Thanks @_MAXWELL_ for saying his name. #MichaelJackson #Thriller40 #BillboardMusicAwards #BBMAs #KingOfPop,” another user said.

The highly regarded album boasted hits like “Pretty Young Thing,” “Human Nature,” “Beat It” and “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin.'” Thriller is the highest-selling album of all time, with an estimated 70 million copies sold worldwide.

According to a previous post from Vancouver, Canada’s JACK 96.9 radio station, the criticly-acclaimed album broke records when it spent 122 weeks on the Billboard 200.

The show broadcasted live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

check me out tomorrow performing one of the most beautiful ballads ‘the lady in my life” honoring the 40th anniversary of michael jackson’s thriller on the @bbmas tomorrow at 8pm et/5pm pt on @nbc & @peacocktv.#bbmas #michaeljacksonrip pic.twitter.com/Ag8yIvWgLE — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) May 14, 2022

Maxwell brought back the afro and i love it! #BBMAs — Crissy (@crissyfairy) May 16, 2022