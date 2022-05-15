Megan Thee Stallion rocked the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The 27-year-old rapper began by performing “Plan B.” The rapper then broke into her hit song “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa. The crowd went crazy for the twerks and dance moves that accented the performance.

Earlier in the night, the “Hot Girl Coach” won the award for Top Rap Female Artist, where she was nominated alongside Cardi B and Latto. In her career, Megan has won six BET Awards, five BET Hip Hop awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and a Billboard Woman In Music Award.

The three-time Grammy winning rapper released her debut studio album Good News in 2020. She earned her first and second No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with the “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyonce and “WAP” featuring Cardi B. “WAP” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The rapper arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a flowing pink and brown dress and iced-out jewelry.

In 2021, the rapper joined Doja Cat on the remix of Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later that year, she released her debut compilation album Something for Thee Hotties which she said was a “thank you” to her fans. The compilation featured freestyles that were originally released on Youtube, as well as some skits from the likes of Juicy J.

The album reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200. The leading single from the album was “Thot Shit.” Something for Thee Hotties debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was her fourth top 10 album of her career.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are hosted by Diddy. The show began with guest appearances from Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and even her daughter Junie. After Diddy’s opening performance, DJ Khaled introduced him as the vibe curator for the evening.

Other headlining performances from the night include Travis Scott, Silk Sonic, Latto and Machine Gun Kelly.