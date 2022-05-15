Latto shut the stage down during her performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15).

The “Big Energy” rapper was introduced by Diddy and was accompanied by six backup dancers who rocked matching silver outfits.

The 23-year-old rapper is currently on her 777 Tour. The self-proclaimed “Queen of da Souf” will also be joining Lizzo on “The Special Tour” later this year. Her second album 777 contains 13 tracks and additional appearances from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.

Ahead of her performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, the “Muwop” rapper revealed some thoughts on hitting the stage for the first time.

“It’s so emotional. I keep telling myself, don’t cry. Don’t cry,” she said. “I did a dress rehearsal and I was watching my footage, and I was already about to cry. I’m like, ‘Girl, you better not. You better not.'”

She added, “Just because you pray for it, you work hard for it, enjoy it. Don’t make it a sad moment.”

Latto also gave a heads-up that Mariah Carey would not be joining her during her performance. However, she expressed her continued excitement that Carey agreed to the remix.

“I think I was in shock,” Latto said of seeing Carey hit those iconic high notes in person. “It was so natural for her. She was literally just getting her makeup done. I’m like, ‘Girl, are you a human?’ Like, what? But she was so cool and so humble,” she said.

“Big Energy” is the lead single from Latto’s second studio album, 777. The song samples the 1981 track “Genius of Love” by the Tom Tom Club. The accompanying video plays on Latto’s running lottery theme. The rapper incorporated Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy” into the remix, which features Carey herself as well as DJ Khaled.