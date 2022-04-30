Burna Boy has a new album on the way.

Fans lucky enough to witness the Afrobeat star’s historic headlining show inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday (April 28) caught the announcement.

The album is called Love, Damini and is scheduled to be released on Burna’s 31st birthday in July. Damini is the Nigerian singer’s first name.

The project, which will be Burna’s sixth studio album, is set to arrive nearly two years after the release of his Grammy award-winning Twice as Tall album.

The first Nigerian performer to headline a show at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden put on a show filled with crowd-pleasing hits.

Rolling Stone reports there were several bras thrown onstage and Burna performed songs such as “Jerusalema,” “Rock Your Body, “Anybody,” “Kilometre,” the Wizkid-assisted “B. D’or,” the Pop Smoke collaboration “Enjoy Yourself,” “Ye” and many more.

“I never get nerves before any show but this one was different,” he told Vogue backstage. His sister, Ronami Ogulu, helped style him for the “One Night in Space” show.

During one part of his set, he wore a Casablanca coat, Casablanca pants, Casablanca top, and Dolce & Gabbana boots. He opened the show, however, wearing a Marni suit, Prada shirt, Prada shoes, and Cartier glasses.

During a recent appearance on “The Daily Show” with host Trevor Noah, Burna hinted that he would be dropping a new album soon.

“I’ll give you a hint, it’s going to come out on a day that everybody celebrates for their self when it’s their own day,” he told Noah who confirmed that he “has no idea what that means.”

In between projects, Burna has appeared on a few singles including songs with Polo G, and Wizkid. He also recently released a song with legendary Beninse singer Angélique Kidjo.

Burna Boy’s Love, Dimini drops July 2. Pre-save the album now.