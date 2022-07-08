Today (July 8), Burna Boy blessed the masses with his sixth studio LP Love, Damini, which comes with 19 songs and contributions from J Balvin, J Hus, Khalid, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, and more. One particular standout from the album is the P2J-produced offering “For My Hand,” a collaboration alongside Ed Sheeran that’s centered around genuine love for the artist’s respective love interests:

“I wanna be in your life until the night is over, I wanna hold you so tight, so tight, come in closer, it’s been a hell of a ride for every single moment, you were there by my side, whenever I’m broken, you make me feel whole, whenever I’m lonely, you’re there for my soul, wherever you are, girl, that’s where I call my home, whenever you doubt it, I’ll be lettin’ you know, woah, girl, I want to be dancin’ with you forever, you see through the storm and take me as I am, baby, it’s magic any time that we’re together, I make, I just love you and hold you for my hand…”

“For My Hand” also comes with a matching visual that takes place in an elevator. Throughout the clip, viewers can see the elevator’s doors opening and closing for Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran during their performance — footage of that is interspersed with shots of a couple dancing. At a certain point, the four walls that Burna and Sheeran are confined in open up to different scenes, including on a rock next to an ocean and the top of a skyscraper.

Love, Damini follows the critically and commercially acclaimed Twice as Tall. Released back in 2020, Twice As Tall both landed at number one on the US World Albums chart and scored various placements on other charts around the globe. Press play on Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran‘s “For My Hand” video below.