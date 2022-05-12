Just recently, Burna Boy tore down an iconic set in New York’s Madison Square Garden, becoming the first Nigerian to sell-out the massive venue in the process. It was during that concert that he reveals some details on his new album — it’s called Love, Damini, and it will be released on his birthday (July 2). He further confirmed this date in humorous fashion during a recent sit-down on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Thus far, we’ve received a fair taste of what to expect with loose cuts like “20 10 20,” “Gettin’ Money,” “Kilometre,” “Question” with Don Jazzy, “Want It All” with Polo G, and “B. D’OR” with Wizkid. Today (May 12), Burna adds to that with “Last Last,” a Chopstix-produced effort that borrows from Toni Braxton’s turn-of-the-century hit “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” As such, he can be heard crutching on his vices while also remaining confident about his triumphs despite any obstacles in his life (including relationship woes, apparently):

“You go bow for the result o, nothing to discuss o, cause I dey win by default o, and without any doubt o, omo me I be adult o, I no go fit take your, I no go fit take your insult o, omo mind as you dey talk o, I put my life into my job o, and I know I’m in trouble, she manipulate my love o, I no holy and I no denge pose like baba fryo, my eye o don cry o…”

Upon its arrival, Love, Damini will follow 2020’s Twice As Tall, which contained 15 songs and additional assists from Youssou N’Dour, Naughty By Nature, Sauti Sol, Chris Martin, and Stormzy. The project was a massive success for Burna Boy, landing on album charts and publications around the globe post-release — it also helped him score his first Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

Press play on the visual for “Last Last” below, which sees Burna Boy and his loved ones in full-on celebration mode.