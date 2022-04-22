Back in October, Ed Sheeran unveiled his fifth studio LP =, which contained 14 tracks and a variety of different genres — a formula that’s made the British talent one of the biggest artists in the world. As such, = (or Equals) topped both the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Charts during its first week of release, thanks to selling 118,000 and 139,000 album equivalent units, respectively.

Currently, Sheeran is said to be working on a deluxe edition of = that is expected to arrive sometime prior to year’s end. To get fans prepared, today (April 21) sees him liberating a remix of the standout cut “2step,” a watt and Louis Bell-produced effort that sees him somewhat rapping about how he handles a typical day’s ups and downs from a mental standpoint:

“I had a bad week, spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep, you could see in my eyes that it was taking over, I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment, you know you take all of my stress right down, help me get it off my chest and out, into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed, we forget that we’re here right now, ’cause we’re livin’ life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race, keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break, something’s got to change…”

This go ’round, Atlanta‘s own Lil Baby provides his brand of bars for the upbeat number, matching it’s vibe with some real life subject matter of his own. In addition, fans can also check out a matching visual for “2step,” which features more than enough synchronized dancing to garner a few replays.

Press play on Ed Sheeran and Lil Baby‘s “2step” video below, and look out for = (Deluxe) updates in the near future.