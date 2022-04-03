Clark Atlanta University just received a major donation.

The Atlanta-based HBCU was recently awarded an $11.8 million grant to establish a knowledge metaverse hub, according to a press release.

The funds are coming from augmented and virtual reality company EON Reality. Clark Atlanta’s Knowledge Metaverse aims to increase access and engagement in learning by combining the real world with digital information and extended reality, the release states.

The university is the first HBCU to receive this award, which will allow faculty and students to get training on augmenting traditional in-person and online instruction via extended reality (XR) technology.

“Clark Atlanta University remains dedicated to our scholars and equipping with the best resources and innovative technologies,” said President George T. French Jr., Ph.D. “As we accelerate our momentum, these essential partnerships support our efforts to step into the future of interactive teaching and learning through relevant and future-focused innovations.”

EON Reality founder Dan Lejerskar said, partnering with a respected HBCU like Clark Atlanta University, whose graduates shape our world every year, demonstrates the impact EON-XR can have on the future of academia and the sciences.”

“When a university with their commitment to social justice and deep focus on digital learning can utilize and add to the Knowledge Metaverse, the possibilities for reshaping our society are endless,” Lejerskar added. “I can’t wait to see how Clark Atlanta University incorporates EON Reality’s solutions into their curriculum.”

Clark Atlanta University has not announced when the Knowledge Metaverse hub will be available for students and staff.

Last year, Clark was part of 10 HBCUs that were chosen by Google to receive funds from a $50 million grant. Each school was awarded a one-time unrestricted financial grant of $5 million to bolster its tech infrastructure, develop curriculums and assist with in-class and remote learning.