What It Means To Be King, the new posthumous album by slain Chicago drill rapper King Von, is the No. 2 album in the country, according to Billboard.

Von’s latest, debuted in the second spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart the music outlet announced on Sunday (March 13).

What It Means To Be King earned an impressive 59,000 album equivalent units based on MRC Data.

Of Von’s 59,000 units earned, 55,000 came from album streams, which represents 79.06 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs.

MRC Data shows Von also earned 4,000 track equivalent albums units. Von’s 19-track posthumous project features 21 Savage, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Tee Grizzley, Dreezy, Moneybagg Yo, 221, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo.

What It Means To Be King arrives two years after the Only the Family rapper’s debut album Welcome to O’Block was released. That album peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart and displayed the limitless potential Von had and the harsh realities of growing up in one of Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods.

In November 2020, King Von passed away after a fatal shooting in Atlanta. The 26-year-old was shot outside of Monaco Hookah Lounge in the early hours of the morning.

Before his tragic death, Von was said to have recorded over 300 unreleased songs, according to his manager Track.

With the success of What It Means To Be King, plus a trove of material left behind — it’s likely fans could see several posthumous projects released on the “Evil Twins” rapper’s behalf.

The only album to outdo Von’s on the Billboard 200 this week is the Encanto soundtrack, which climbed to its ninth nonconsecutive week at No. 1.

The Disney movie soundtrack earned 72,500 album equivalent units in the U.S. in the week ending March 10, according to MRC Data.