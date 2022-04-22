Today (April 22), Ed Sheeran unveiled a music video for his song “2Step” (Remix) featuring Lil Baby. Ed has been hyping the collaboration over the past week. The two artists provide a touching message with purpose for the people of Ukraine.

According to visual, the music video was filmed in Ukraine prior to the invasion ordered by Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The “Bad Habits” singer is dedicating his recorded royalties from the video’s YouTube streams to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. DEC charities and their local partners are currently in Ukraine working to provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those in need.

The beginning of the video there’s a note from Sheeran which reads, “I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place.” His statement continues, “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there — everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.” The message closes out, “Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there,” he added. “I stand with Ukraine.”

Throughout the music video, you see Sheeran walking through the streets of Kyiv before the country was demolished by the Russian’s diabolical bombings and attacks. Midway through the video, Lil Baby chimes in along with Sheeran, two stepping while surrounded by dancers who appear as Ukrainian citizens.

Radioaktivefilm, the Ukrainian production company that produced the video stated, “This video really reminds us of the best of times; it was the last video we did before our world fell apart.” They added, “Watching it gives us some normality and happiness, and we hope you enjoy this video as much as we do right now.”