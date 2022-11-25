Earlier this month, the highly anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially hit theaters. The release has remained an undeniable success since its release, raking in over $300 million at the U.S. box office so far and topping $570 million worldwide.

Leading the franchise for the second time is director Ryan Coogler, who also directed and co-wrote 2018’s Black Panther. Yesterday (Nov. 24), the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker shared an open letter expressing how grateful he is for the love the franchise has received thus far.

“Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the letter began. “I am filled with it.”

Coogler then went on to share his appreciation for the enthusiastic fans who went above and beyond to show their support. “Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you who took their families out — young ones and elders in tow. To those who organized youth screenings and after parties,” he continued.

He ended his letter ensuring fans that he still has many more stories to tell. “This medium wouldn’t exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me professional purpose, and an emotional outlet,” Coogler added. “I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Coogler took free diving lessons ahead of filming the blockbuster’s sequel so he could better direct its underwater scenes. “A lot of us were raised to have fear of water. I had to figure out how to swim so I could direct this movie,” he revealed in an interview with Variety. “If the camera’s in the water, actors are in the water, I’ve got to be in there too.”

Read Ryan Coogler’s full letter below.