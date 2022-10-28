The list of billionaires in hip hop just got a little more lit. Today (Oct. 28), Rolling Stone announced REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs has made his debut on the list of elite cultural icons. The placement was calculated by former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg.

Diddy, who’s been on the top five wealthiest hip hop artists list for years, is accompanied by fellow rap legends JAY-Z, Dr. Dre and more. Weed entrepreneur and rapper Berner came in at No. 4 on this year’s list after raking in $410 million. He recently sat down with REVOLT’s “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts to discuss the medical marijuana industry and the growing popularity of his brand “Cookies.” The combined wealth of the hip hop heavyweights is reportedly $3.8 billion.

According to Rolling Stone, the Bad Boy hitmaker is now No. 2 on the list after a recent adjustment in the last week that resulted in Diddy replacing Ye in that spot. After being inducted into the club in 2019, JAY tops the list with a whopping $1.5 billion.

How does one join the ranks of the wealthiest in the industry? Let’s break down some of Diddy’s lucrative deals.

Aside from decades of chart-topping hits for himself and major artists like Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112, Mariah Carey and many more, Diddy has been smart about his investments. His stake in the Ciroc brand reportedly brings in $60 million annually. And anyone who follows the mogul on social media knows it can’t truly be #F**kItFriday without his DeLeón Tequila. In addition to his popular beverages, the mogul is a majority shareholder in REVOLT Media & TV.

But, it’s not always a party with Diddy. For all his blessings, the entrepreneur makes sure to give back to his community. Earlier this month, the “Gotta Move On” artist visited students at his Capital Prep School in the Bronx, New York. “I surprised my students at @CapitalPrepBronx today! This is the [third] school that I’ve been blessed to open. My dream has always been to provide children, in communities like the Bronx, the high-quality education they deserve. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world!” he wrote on Instagram with a video of the excited youth.