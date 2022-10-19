What started off as a normal Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning turned into a day that students at Capital Prep in the Bronx, New York will not soon forget. While gathered for an assembly, the young pupils were surprised when music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs paid them a visit.

“I surprised my students at @CapitalPrepBronx today! This is the [third] school that I’ve been blessed to open. My dream has always been to provide children, in communities like the Bronx, the high quality education they deserve. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world!” Diddy wrote in an Instagram post. The REVOLT chairman included a video of himself arriving at the school.

As he entered the Capital Prep Bronx location, the students went wild with excitement for the award-winning artist. In a second post, he noted, “You can dream of all the big things you want in the world, but you’re going to have to work to get it! When you hear about things going on in the hood, nobody gets to what’s the solution, for us the solution is a proper education! We’re making an impact on the community and that’s a dream come true!”

While speaking with local news station ABC7, Diddy shared that it was important for him to give back to that area because it’s where he comes from. He was born in Harlem, but grew up in Mt. Vernon and then went to high school in the Bronx. Capital Prep opened its doors in 2020 with the entertainer serving as a co-founder. According to the news outlet, the entrepreneur wanted to be sure inner-city kids had a place to receive a proper education and guidance.

Those enrolled at Capital Prep achieved admission through a lottery system. So far, every student that graduated has been accepted into a four-year college. Diddy’s co-founder for the school, Dr. Steve Perry, said, “You represent discipline…when people see us they understand what Black and Latin excellence is.”

