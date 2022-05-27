As the school year winds down, NBA champ LeBron James wanted to make sure that students at his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio began their summer vacation on a good note.

On Wednesday (May 25), the Lakers star athlete shared the exciting moment on social media with a post that read, “Appreciate y’all letting me crash your last day of school!! Love you all and have a fun and safe Summer. Don’t forget what we talked about.”

There were smiling faces all around as the grade-school kids were beyond excited to see the superstar athlete and founder of the school. The 37-year-old seemed to have just as much fun as the kids did as he took pictures with students and staff.

In a video posted to the academy’s official Twitter account, students can be seen sitting together as a woman’s voice in the background discusses “LeBron James.” As the kids join in on the discussion, it appears to be the exact moment the NBA great walks in and surprises them. The kids go wild.

“Sometimes, there just aren’t words when your hometown hero @kingjames walks into the room,” the video is captioned. James retweeted the post with a series of laughing emojis after seeing the priceless reactions.

James opened the Ohio school in 2018 to help at-risk youth in his hometown. Students who complete the school’s program are eligible for free tuition at the University of Akron. The I Promise School also assists high school-age students with college prep.

James is hopeful that his program will continue to grow and help those seeking a rewarding educational experience in his hometown. Sources say that by 2029, the athlete hopes that at least 1,200 students will have enrolled in his program and gone to college.

Take a look at the tweets and videos of Wednesday’s surprise below.

When @KingJames stops by the @IPROMISESchool for a surprise. 🤩🥹 Which reaction was your favorite? 😆 pic.twitter.com/XnVT2IcTHl — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) May 26, 2022