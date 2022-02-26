LeBron James has earned enough awards and honors to fill up a large trophy room. The accolades that won’t fit there can now be placed on display in a new museum being built for the “kid from Akron.”

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, plans to develop the LeBron James Museum in the NBA superstar’s hometown are officially underway. James’ museum is part of a renovation of the former Tangier entertainment complex in Akron.

The new space is being rebranded as House Three Thirty. There will be restaurants, bars and retail space at the venue and Bron’s museum will be housed in the basement.

Trading cards and sports memorabilia company Upper Deck is the main sponsor of the museum. Fans will get to experience James’ path to greatness inside the museum through a series of pivotal moments that shaped his life.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, there will be an exhibit set up similar to the Springhill Apartments space James grew up in.

The aim of the exhibit is to show visitors how growing up in humble beginnings helped make him the person he is today.

There’s an exhibit dedicated to his basketball career at Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The instillation will also showcase the lifelong friendships Bron created at the school and of course the moments that led to him becoming the No. 1 draft pick — straight out of high school — in the 2004 NBA Draft.

The next exhibit highlights ‘Bron’s professional career in Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles. Having brought a championship to all three cities, there will likely be a variety of memorabilia from those years, as well as other years where his team may have fallen short in the playoffs.

The 37-year-old hoop star is a 4x NBA champion, a 4x MVP, a 4x Finals MVP, and an 18x All-Star. He also won the rookie of the year award, was the league’s regular season scoring champion once, and has won two gold medals. It’s unclear whether or not the museum will showcase James’ actual trophies.

‘Bron’s entrepreneurial endeavors will also be on display in another exhibit, the outlet reports. The area will feature items and descriptions related to his TV and movie career, including Space Jam 2 artifacts and his Blaze Pizza franchise investment.

On the way out of the museum, visitors will pass through an area dedicated to the LeBron James Family Foundation. King James’ philanthropic efforts have grown from hooking up Akron third graders with bikes and helmets to his I Promise school.

The LeBron James museum is scheduled to open in 2023.