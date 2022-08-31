The REVOLT x AT&T Summit is returning to Atlanta, Georgia this year! On Sept. 24 and 25, attendees can expect to witness cultural leaders like Coi Leray, Gucci Mane and Tamika D. Mallory speak as panel guests. Other big names include Big Freedia, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, DJ Drama and more.

There will also be exclusive viewings of some of REVOLT’s top shows including “Drink Champs,” “Big Facts,” “Assets Over Liabilities” and other programming. For two days, guests will be fully immersed in performances, panel conversations, interactive keynotes and town hall discussions led by prominent future-makers.

Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs and REVOLT have partnered with AT&T to give attendees opportunities in real-time. This unparalleled experience continues to celebrate the global power and influence of hip hop. Diddy was thrilled for the Summit’s return. “The REVOLT Summit is coming back bigger and better than ever with the goal of inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders to understand that the time is now to achieve your dreams, change your life, and more importantly change the world,” he said.

We're pleased to announce two additional guests to our #REVOLTsummit x @ATT lineup❗️ We'll be joined by @TezlynFigaro & @tariqnasheed as we take over #Atlanta🍑 on Sept. 24 & 25 Early bird ticket sales end Wednesday, Aug. 31! Head to https://t.co/MFAtOyIds6#TheFutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/VoNWodot69 — REVOLT (@revolttv) August 30, 2022

Diddy added, “The future is happening in real-time, so we all have a responsibility to share the access, information, and opportunities that will move the culture forward and the REVOLT Summit is where it all starts.” This year’s format will be new and promises to deliver life-changing networking opportunities. Mentorship programs will also be available through AT&T Office Hours, Career Fair, Pitch Competition and the annual Be Heard competition.

SVP and chief diversity officer of AT&T Michelle Jordan shared her thoughts on this year’s event. “The future is now, and we believe there’s nothing more powerful than connection to drive the evolution,” she said. “AT&T’s presence at the Summit gives us a chance to learn from influential Black leaders, while offering experiences that can empower and drive real impact.”

REVOLT’s CEO Detavio Samuels couldn’t be happier to hold the colossal event in the A. “Atlanta represents the epicenter of Hip Hop culture today, so we’re excited to return with a new slate of programming, marquee talent, and live experiences that explore what’s next, while highlighting how both REVOLT and Hip Hop continue evolving,” he shared. Get your early bird tickets now at REVOLTSummit.com.

Plus, check out some of the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T’s activations below. See you there!

ASSETS OVER LIABILITIES

Join powerhouses Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of “Earn Your Leisure” for an exciting conversation on financial literacy as they’re granted exclusive access into the personal lives and businesses of celebrity guests to answer a critical question: are they working with assets… or liabilities?

THE FUTURE OF CULTURE

This session will include an insightful keynote by Iddris Sandu, in addition to a panel conversation moderated by Bimma Williams, founder of Claima, who will be joined by Ms. Basketball and more to explore the future of content, collaboration, creativity and convergence.

THE FUTURE OF COMMUNITY

This session will include a keynote from prominent activist and community leader Tamika D. Mallory, exploring the future of social justice, equity, and our collective fight for freedom.

THE FUTURE OF COMMERCE

This session will include a keynote from John Petty III, Executive Creative Director at Weiden + Kennedy and AdAge Creative of the Year, exploring the future relationship between brands, creators and the changing economy.

THE FUTURE OF CONNECTIVITY

The future is now, and technology is changing. This panel explores the future of connectivity as it relates to 5G social media, networking, live streaming, and more.

DEAR AMERICA, RUN MY CHECK

With nearly 85% of Black Americans believing that there should be some form of compensation delivered to the descendants of the American enslavement, Tariq Nasheed and “REVOLT Black News Weekly” hosts moderate a solution-oriented discussion about our payback for building this country for free.

BE HEARD COMPETITION

REVOLT’s Signature event, BE HEARD, a talent competition aimed at giving everyone a shot at BEING HEARD, will kick off with a special HBCU Open Call for current attendees of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in Atlanta. Two winners from the Open Call will go on to compete at the BE HEARD finals on September 25th at the Summit for a panel of judges including DJ Drama, Tek and others for the chance to win $10,000.

AT&T OFFICE HOURS

Back by popular demand, the Summit will provide direct access to some of the most successful and inspiring leaders of our time with AT&T Office Hours: 10-minute one-on-one mentoring sessions that Summit attendees can sign up for at no cost with top leaders of today. Interested attendees can register via the REVOLT Summit app.