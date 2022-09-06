REVOLT Media & TV Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs is giving back to the community once again. Today (Sept. 6), it was announced that the businessman, entertainer and record executive partnered with Philadelphia-based startup REC, also known as REC Philly, to open a second location. The new building will open in Miami in 2023.

Will Toms and Dave Silver developed REC in 2015 as a space to empower creatives to start sustainable businesses. Diddy shared what makes him proud to work with the new venue. “Our goal is to make sure that independent creators have the information, tools and resources needed to win and level the playing field,” he said. The mogul added, “This partnership is about the future of the creator economy and helping REC expand to serve more creators in cities and countries around the world.”

REC Miami will be in Little River near Little Haiti. The hub promises to give creators access to studios for photo and video production, recording, designing, dancing and podcasting. There will be editing bays and the location can also be used as an event venue.

While other high-profile platforms have been called out for not adequately crediting or paying content creators of color, REC has paid out nearly $2 million directly to members of its community. Diddy’s Combs Enterprises is also looking forward to discovering new talent at REC Miami to add to his already impressive portfolio of brands.

Those in the creative industry are already excited about REC’s growth. “REC expanding to Miami is so fire. I hope they do LA or Atlanta next,” one person tweeted. REC has scored impressive reviews online. One person wrote, “Great place for [artists] to not only work and record, but also get connected with a larger community. Great staff and easy setup. Have equipment rentals of all types — Highly recommend!” Thanks to Diddy’s investment, the Miami center will offer 12,000 square feet of state-of-the-art resources.