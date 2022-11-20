The NAACP is urging companies to immediately halt advertising on Twitter as millions of users believe the social media platform is on the verge of imploding.

Twitter has been the topic of discussion across social media ever since it was acquired for $44 billion by tech billionaire Elon Musk in October. Musk has only been at the helm for a few weeks, and the company has already seen massive layoffs, leaked memos stating employees will be forced to work long hours, and increased racist rhetoric on the platform.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg regarding the issues plaguing Twitter. Now, the Tesla CEO has ruffled even more feathers after deciding to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s Twitter handle. Musk’s decision came days after he polled users on whether the reality TV personality should be allowed to rejoin them in the Twitterverse.

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

More than 15 million users weighed in, with at least half agreeing that Trump should be allowed access to his account again. For those who don’t know, Trump was banned after he refused to accept the 2020 election results and instead implored his cultlike following to stand up for their country. As a result, an insurrection ensued on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol.

NAACP CEO and President Derrick Johnson responded to the news by imploring advertisers to hit Musk where it hurts: his pockets. “Any advertiser still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising now,” he tweeted on Saturday (Nov. 19).

Any advertiser still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising now. — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) November 20, 2022

Doubling down on his stance, Johnson stated: “In Elon Musk’s Twittersphere, you can incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to the deaths of multiple people, and still be allowed to spew hate speech and violent conspiracies on his platform.”

He continued, “If Elon Musk continues to run Twitter like this, using garbage polls that do not represent the American people and the needs of our democracy, God help us all.”

Earlier this week, Trump announced his official bid to seek re-election in 2024. Current President Joe Biden has yet to announce if he will seek a second term.

