As hearings begin for the Jan. 6th Capitol Riot, the House committee aims to get to the bottom of the former president’s involvement in the deadly attacks, AP News reports.

The House select committee will share new evidence, which includes testimonies from former Trump officials as well as family members of the 44th president. The overall goal is to outline the role that he played in attempting to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden following the 2020 election.

“When you hear and understand the wide-reaching conspiracy and the effort to try to corrupt every lever and agency of government involved in this, you know, the hair on the back of your neck should stand up,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, a member of the 1/6 committee, in an interview. “Putting it all together in one place and one coherent narrative, I think, will help the American people understand better what happened on January 6th — and the threats that that could potentially pose in the future.”

Never-before-seen video and audio will be used to share the series of events leading up to the deadly violence that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

The prime-time hearing will begin Thursday (June 9), and is set to open with an eyewitness testimony from one of the first police officers at the scene of the Capitol building.

It will also feature a testimony from the documentary filmmaker who tracked the extremist Proud Boys as they fought for Trump following the results of the election. Ultimately, they stormed the Capitol building on that fateful day.

An investigation led by the House committee includes 1,000 interviews, however, Trump still remains unapologetic, even shrugging the investigation off as “illegitimate.”

He also took to social media to say that Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.’