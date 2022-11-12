Soulja Boy’s pursuit of being first knows no bounds, and nothing and no one is off limits, especially not Elon Musk and the train wreck happening on Twitter.

The “Crank Dat” pioneer is ready to take on the world of social media by developing his own app. The decision comes on the heels of Musk’s takeover of Twitter, and the subsequent rollout of changes that have sent users into a frenzy.

Big Draco took aim at the platform’s new owner on Friday (Nov. 11), when he tweeted, “Bro leave Twitter alone @elonmusk wtf are you doing?” He followed up with a second tweet that read, “Wow…I can’t believe this. F**k it, I’m going to create my own app.” In his final tweet, he bid his 5.5 million followers adieu and told them to “catch me on Instagram until my app launches.”

Bro leave twitter alone @elonmusk wtf are you doing — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 11, 2022

Wow… I can’t believe this. Fuck it I’m going to create my own app. — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 12, 2022

Bye twitter ✌🏾 catch me on instagram until my app launches — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 12, 2022

Twitter has been the recipient of backlash since Musk made the blue check verification a paid subscription that was available to all users—at least for a few days before the service was suspended.

Since the verification change took place, several public figures and news outlets’ accounts have been parodied and doled out all sorts of fake news.

Other users who are dissatisfied with the direction of the bird app have resorted to trolling the Tesla founder over his leadership of the social platform. But, would Soulja Boy be able to offer an app that can attract users? Apparently, social media users are split on the non-existent app’s abilities.

“He gone be the first rapper to launch their own app and fail. Let him do it,” wrote one person. “We need Black owned everything on that subject! And black owned social media, I’m surprised Black celebrities haven’t been done this,” wrote another.

See what else people had to say about Soulja Boy’s plan in the comments below.