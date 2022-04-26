Ice Cube enlists the help of Elon Musk following the $44 billion Twitter deal that has everybody talking.

While some people may have questions concerning the future of the app now that it will soon be under the care of the Tesla CEO, Ice Cube’s request is a little different.

“Take off my shadow ban homie,” wrote the N.W.A legend via Twitter.

He also joined the conversation for the return of “free speech” on the platform by tweeting “free at last.”

Just hours prior to the request from the “It Was A Good Day” lyricist, the Twitter board and Musk came to an agreement where the billionaire would purchase the popular social media platform for $54.20 a share, with a 38 premium over the company’s share price this month. He is now the largest shareholder for the application.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said Musk in an official statement of the news. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

With millions of daily users,Twitter has quickly become one of the top places where users head over to the application to share their thoughts on the latest events surrounding politics, pop culture, and beyond. People are celebrating the potential return of the app to allow them the freedom to express themselves.

Now, it looks like Ice Cube is among the many users who hope to see what changes are made to the app under the new ownership.