Soulja Boy has officially began his fatherhood journey. The rapper has welcomed his first child alongside girlfriend Jackilyn “Jackie” Martinez and shared images of the newest addition to the family today (Sept. 30). As previously reported by REVOLT, the pair disclosed that they were having a son back in March.

“We are blessed with a baby boy,” wrote Jackie in a previous Instagram post alongside a video of footage from the pair’s gender reveal. “Can’t wait to see you baby Draco.” Soulja Boy also took to his social media profile to share the news. Earlier this month, the couple revealed images from a stunning maternity photoshoot and now they’ve taken to Instagram to share images of their new bundle of joy. “Lil Soulja,” wrote the “Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)” emcee in a caption with an image of him holding his baby boy. “Daddy love you.” Not only are they celebrating the arrival of their first child, but today, Soulja Boy showed the mother of his child love for her birthday.

“Happy birthday to my queen,” wrote the 32-year-old entertainer. “Today is your day. You’re the best.” Although Soulja Boy has made jokes about his innovation in the past, the Atlanta emcee has continued to lead the charge.

“I was the first rapper to get paid on YouTube,” he said during an appearance on “Assets Over Liabilities,” noting that he invented trolling the trolls back in 2006. “I started that s**t. One day I told all my haters that I get paid five cents for each view. I was cappin’, but the hate stopped.”

This was well before the world knew what it meant to be a content creator and to get paid for it. At just 17 years old, Soulja Boy signed to Interscope for $1 million. Although he did enjoy the advance lump sum, he did note that it wasn’t all about the coins for him. “I didn’t sign for the money, I signed for the fame,” said Big Draco.