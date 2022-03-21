Big news for Soulja Boy! The pioneering rapper-producer revealed that he and celebrity stylist Jackie will soon be giving birth to a baby boy. He — and his mother of his child — took to social media to reveal that their bundle of joy was on the way, which is confirmed to be a boy. Said mother revealed herself as Jackie, a celebrity hair stylist who’s worked with the likes of Shenseea, Brandy, DDG, French Montana, and more. In addition to Soulja Boy’s own reveal, said mother took to her own accounts to share the big news, receiving major support from the likes of Blxst, Mila J, and Tori Brixx.

2021 was a prolific year for Soulja Boy, who released the projects Soulja World, Big Draco, Rich Off A Computer, No Looking Back, Swag 4, and Big Draco 2, along with a slew of loose singles, collaborations, and videos throughout. Just last month, he surprised many with an appearance on Kanye West’s stem player-only album Donda 2, which contained what’s arguably one of the best verses of his career:

“This the first time in a long time, used to be broke but I’m on now, I was just stuck at the bottom, grindin’, now I’m shinin’, sittin’ at the top, I was just stuck in my feelings, now I’m just ridin’ ’round playin’ with millions, now I’m havin’ racks to the ceilin’, stackin’ up cash, what a wonderful feelin’, we used to go walk in the mall to go shop, but now, we can walk in and buy the whole buildin’…”

Earlier this week, Soulja also found himself at odds with Akbar V, who put her own spin on Omerettà The Great’s controversial ode to Atlanta “Sorry NOT Sorry.” Thankfully, it seems like cooler heads prevailed, as can be seen via the Instagram exchange below: