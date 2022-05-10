Elon Musk lays speculations about the Donald Trump Twitter ban to rest. The billionaire admits that he would reverse the ban and even calls the decision to kick the former president off of the social media app “morally bad.”

Following the Jan. 6 protest, Trump was banned from using Twitter after the company noted that his words and actions prior to the attack violated its policies. Musk, who recently acquired the platform for a whopping $44 billion, says that this would change under his ownership.

“I would reverse the ban – but I don’t own Twitter yet – ” said Musk during an interview with the Financial Times. He also insinuated that the application’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, feels the same way.

Musk won’t technically own Twitter until several months from now, however, this isn’t stopping him from coming down on some of the company’s current practices now that the deal is sealed.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” he continued. “I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

@elonmusk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban if his deal with the social media platform goes through. "I would reverse the permanent ban….We should not have permanent bans."

As soon as the news broke that the Tesla CEO would be the new owner, a flurry of users began to wonder if he would reinstate the former president’s account.

However, since Trump has been removed from the popular social media app, he has referred to the platform as boring. He has since launched his own social platform called Truth Social.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” said Trump in an interview following the acquisition news. “I hope Elon makes improvements to it and he is a good man, but i am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

Trump is also permanently suspended from using Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.