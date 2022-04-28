By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2022

Twitter users had a field day yesterday (April 27), when Pusha T responded to a tweet tech billionaire Elon Musk sent out referencing “coke.”

Musk tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.” Shortly after, Pusha T retweeted the message with a pair of emoji eyes.

Fans flooded the tread with replies like “This nigga gets a Google alert anytime cocaine is mentioned.”

While one user suggested that Musk and King Push link up for a “Diet Coke” remix, others suggested what they thought the remix should sound like.

“Been moving weight for eons, now I charge up and move weight for Elon,” one Twitter user said.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Musk recently purchased Twitter for a whopping $44 million deal. Yesterday, the billionaire made a few jokes about what else he should buy next — including all of the McDonald’s so he could fix “the ice cream machines,” but then reminded users that he “can’t do miracles.”

Pusha T is known for his “coke” references. Recently, for the release of his new album It’s Almost Dry, the rapper held a “Cokechella” themed listening party in New York to coincide with Coachella taking place in California.

A post from USA Today claims that according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Coca-Cola did contain cocaine at one point.

Reports go on to say that it wasn’t much of the drug in the addictive drink. This reportedly happened in the 1800’s when the drug was legal, but has long-since been removed.

Nonetheless, a Pusha T and Elon Musk collab would definitely be something to get the people talking, and could be a lucrative endorsement deal if played right.

“You ordered diet coke, that’s a joke right?” would make a great slogan.

In the meantime, we can enjoy the creativity of the fans who loved the reference.

 

